Mike Tindall shares candid behind-the-scenes details on Prince Louis at the Jubilee Zara's husband opened up about the celebrations

After a long weekend of wonderful celebrations, Mike Tindall has shared some behind-the-scenes details from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Appearing on his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Mike was asked about his experience over the four-day holiday and shared some sweet insights with his co-stars, James Haskell and Alex Payne.

WATCH: Prince Louis enjoying the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The focus quickly turned to the children – including little Prince Louis, who stole the show when he joined his parents in the royal box at the Jubilee pageant.

While Louis' older siblings, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, were on their best behaviour, the event was all too exciting for four-year-old Louis.

Cheeky Prince Louis stole the show at Sunday's pageant

He was photographed making a series of unforgettable cheeky faces – including sticking his tongue out at mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, and pretending to be a lion.

Mike, his wife Zara and their eldest children, daughters Mia, eight, and three-year-old Lena, were sat directly behind the Cambridges and the former rugby star spoke about little Louis's behaviour.

Mike was sat directly behind Louis and his mum Kate

As his co-hosts noted that the "kids were the stars of the show", Mike agreed, saying: "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

The dad-of-three continued: "It's tough for them. They're all young… it's a long time. But as any parents knows you just do whatever needs to be done."

Little Louis is Kate and William's youngest child

It comes after Mike made headlines with his hilarious attempts to keep Prince Louis under control on Sunday evening. As the pair were watching the Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box, Mike humorously gave Louis the "I'm watching you" hand gesture.

Kate, who was sitting next to the four-year-old, could be seen laughing at the sweet exchange between her son and the former rugby player.

