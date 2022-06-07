Royal photographer reveals struggle at photographing cheeky Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Prince Louis nearly stole the show during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his mischievous behavior.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child was pictured pulling funny faces, shushing his mum Kate, thumbing his nose and yawning – and now a royal photographer who took many of those pictures has opened up about the struggles of photographing him.

WATCH: Prince Louis perfectly sings God Save the Queen

Chris Jackson, who has taken many official portraits of the royal family, including the Queen, took to his Instagram Stories to share his experience.

"I was struggling to keep the camera still as I was chuckling whilst taking these photos, what a character!" he said alongside a picture of Prince Louis with his arms up cheering the Pageant acts.

Chris Jackson works for Getty and often photographs the royals during their engagements

He added: "Thanks to everyone for all your comments and kind messages over the last few days – above all thanks for following!"

Chris Jackson is married to the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion adviser, Natasha Archer, and they share two children together, sons Theo, three, and Otto, who was born in December.

Chris' post came just hours after William and Kate addressed their son's behaviour in a cheeky Instagram post.

The photographer admitted he struggled to photograph Louis because he kept 'chuckling'

The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share a few behind-the-scenes pictures taken during the Jubilee weekend and wrote: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

Referring to little Louis, Prince William and Kate ended their personal message with: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… [eyes emoji]. W & C."