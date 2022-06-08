Prince Charles awards Sir David Attenborough his second knighthood at Windsor Castle The environmentalist is 96 years old

Sir David Attenborough received his second knighthood for his services to television broadcasting and conservation at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The veteran conservationist has been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George in recognition of his relentless campaigning and thought-provoking documentaries.

The 96-year-old broadcaster was first knighted by the Queen in 1985 but is now set to receive an even higher accolade. Fellow environmentalist Prince Charles bestowed the honour at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The latest honour comes as Sir David was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, joining Pope Francis and the World Health Organisation on the list of this year's candidates. They were chosen for "their efforts to inform about, and protect, Earth's natural diversity, a prerequisite for sustainable and peaceful societies," said Norwegian Green Party leader, Une Bastholm.

Sir David's second knighthood comes after the beloved naturalist made a virtual appearance during the Our Green Planet section of Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. With his face projected onto the side of Buckingham Palace, Sir David delivered a heartfelt pre-recorded message featuring spectacular imagery of the planet.

Speaking at the star-studded Jubilee concert, the Duke of Cambridge said: "Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy – and there is hope. Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come."

This isn't the first time Prince William has worked alongside Sir David. In 2021, Prince William invited him to become a judge at The Earthshot Prize Ceremony. Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize alongside The Royal Foundation in a bid to drive change and celebrate the work of people across the world striving to repair the planet.

Beyond this Buckingham Palace has made a series of changes in recent years to "cut back on the use of plastics", with cafes at royal palaces and residences phasing out the use of plastic straws.

