Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious The future heir couldn't help but laugh

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.

As a troupe of dancing elephants and zebras passed in front of the royal family and other distinguished guests, the Prince of Wales seemed to notice a little incident and couldn't help but giggle.

His laugh got the attention of his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who was sat to his right, and that of his son Prince William, who quickly quizzed him about what was so funny and couldn't help but laugh themselves.

Prince William and Camilla could be seen getting closer to Charles to hear the funny story, and the Queen's eldest son definitely had a hard time explaining it whilst laughing uncontrollably.

Prince Charles made Princess Anne laugh whilst watching the Pageant

While it's not exactly known what was so funny, his gestures seem to indicate that the act below had managed to bump into another accidentally.

The pageant was great for royal viewers wanting to see how the royal family interact together- one particular favourite moment with fans was when Prince Louis ran to sit on his grandfather's lap.

The heir to the throne could then be seen rocking the four-year-old from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.

Royal fans loved watching Prince Louis and Prince Charles together

Another sweet moment saw Louis give his mum Kate a kiss on the royal box.

Louis, four, and Kate were joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall among other senior royals for the spectacular event.

The parade marked the closing of the four-day celebration which honoured the Queen's remarkable 70 years on the throne.