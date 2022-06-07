Duchess Camilla borrowed clothes from Prince Charles for Platinum celebrations – and no one noticed! The royal made the outfit her own

The Duchess of Cornwall dressed impeccably over the course of the four-day Jubilee celebrations.

MORE: This is how you could be neighbours with Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles's wife hit the right sartorial note time after time, from her statement emerald green coat dress for the Big Lunch, to the stunning embroidered white coat dress she wore for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles pays tribute to the Queen at Jubilee party

But there was one outfit that really stood out.

READ: Why Prince Charles will have fewer working royals when he's King

MORE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's official London residence, Clarence House

As she took her seat in the front row for the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night, Camilla could be seen wearing a stylish black jacket with a fashion-forward zip up the front.

Camilla was seen with a black jacket covering her gown

However, as she took to the stage with her husband Charles, she had removed the overlay to reveal a beautiful embroidered gown featuring silver thread and an embellished collar and cuffs.

READ: Why Duchess Camilla's daughter will inherit two stately homes but her brother won't

MORE: Why the Queen wore white on Duchess Camilla's wedding day

What makes the piece even more extraordinary is that it appears to belong to her spouse.

She later revealed the beautiful design as she appeared on stage with Charles

It seems that Camilla chose to wear a traditional item presented to Charles during one of his visits to Saudi Arabia. It was created by acclaimed Saudi designer Yahya Al Bishri and is made from wool and cashmere.

READ: Duchess Camilla's son Tom breaks silence following Queen Consort announcement

MORE: Duchess Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles' London pad is surprisingly modern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇲🇨🇳🇱🇳🇴🇪🇸🇬🇧🇧🇪🇩🇰🇱🇺🇱🇮🇸🇪🇬🇷🇧🇬🇷🇴🇦🇱 (@europe_royal)

Camilla's impeccable style has come to the forefront in recent years. She has become a picture of elegant restraint – never overdone and always carefully considered.

One of her favourite designers is Fiona Clare, often her first port of call for official events.

READ: Duchess Camilla's fondness for frozen food and baked beans will surprise royal fans

MORE: Duchess Camilla's daily diet: the royal's hearty breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. She previously told HELLO!: "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!"

Camilla wore a stunning white coat dress for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral

She added: "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

Camilla has also earned praise from another top British designer, Christopher Kane, who has said: "I think it is no coincidence that since the Duchess of Cornwall's public persona has changed, so too has her personal style.

"She looks more confident, and her choice of clothes and colour palette reflects that."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.