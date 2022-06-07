Gemma Strong
The Duchess of Cornwall borrowed clothes form husband Prince Charles’ wardrobe for the Platinum Party at the Palace – and no one noticed
The Duchess of Cornwall dressed impeccably over the course of the four-day Jubilee celebrations.
Prince Charles's wife hit the right sartorial note time after time, from her statement emerald green coat dress for the Big Lunch, to the stunning embroidered white coat dress she wore for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.
But there was one outfit that really stood out.
As she took her seat in the front row for the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night, Camilla could be seen wearing a stylish black jacket with a fashion-forward zip up the front.
Camilla was seen with a black jacket covering her gown
However, as she took to the stage with her husband Charles, she had removed the overlay to reveal a beautiful embroidered gown featuring silver thread and an embellished collar and cuffs.
What makes the piece even more extraordinary is that it appears to belong to her spouse.
She later revealed the beautiful design as she appeared on stage with Charles
It seems that Camilla chose to wear a traditional item presented to Charles during one of his visits to Saudi Arabia. It was created by acclaimed Saudi designer Yahya Al Bishri and is made from wool and cashmere.
Camilla's impeccable style has come to the forefront in recent years. She has become a picture of elegant restraint – never overdone and always carefully considered.
One of her favourite designers is Fiona Clare, often her first port of call for official events.
Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. She previously told HELLO!: "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!"
Camilla wore a stunning white coat dress for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral
She added: "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."
Camilla has also earned praise from another top British designer, Christopher Kane, who has said: "I think it is no coincidence that since the Duchess of Cornwall's public persona has changed, so too has her personal style.
"She looks more confident, and her choice of clothes and colour palette reflects that."
