Why Prince George was positioned next to the Queen during final Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance

The Queen gave royal fans one final treat as she rounded off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Sunday evening.

Her Majesty took centre stage on the iconic balcony, standing alongside her heirs; Prince Charles, Prince William and great-grandchild Prince George for the last balcony appearance of the four-day celebration.

They were also joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It was a historic moment for the Queen as it showed the core members of the royal family who are shaping the future of the monarchy.

Her Majesty was positioned between her eldest son Charles, Prince William, and little George, who are first, second and third in line to the throne respectively. It was no doubt a special moment for the Queen as she was joined by the immediate line of succession, and two wives as future consorts.

For the grand finale, this was a much smaller group compared to the one who joined Her Majesty on the balcony for Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

The Queen pictured with her heirs on Sunday

The Queen, 96, delighted fans with her arrival, which followed a spectacular Pageant that proceeded from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace. She was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd and a rendition of the national anthem.

Featuring giant puppets, the Gold State Coach, and a host of celebrities, the event saw the very best of music, theatre, street arts, carnival and costume join together to tell the story of the monarch's 70-year reign.

Appreciating the love and support of the nation, the Queen said later in her message: "When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

It was a special weekend for the royal family

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

"I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

