Prince Charles and Camilla hold secret royal party over the Platinum Jubilee - see which royals were not invited

Prince Charles threw a special reception on behalf of the Queen during the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration. The heir to the throne and his wife Camilla hosted a party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, just hours before the spectacular concert, Platinum Party at the Palace.

The private reception was attended by the likes of Prince Edward, his wife the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Other royal attendees included the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Noticeably missing were Prince William and Kate as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Following the celebration, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall joined other members of the royal family to watch the special BBC Concert to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In the royal box, they were seated with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, as well as Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Charles and Camilla on Saturday night

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were missing and opted to spend the day – which also happened to be their daughter Lilibet's first birthday – privately. It's believed the Queen also remained in Windsor and watched the concert on TV.

On the night, Charles took to the stage, with Camilla at his side, to pay a personal tribute to the Queen. Thanking her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years, he said: "You pledged to serve your whole life - you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight."

In a touching moment, Charles also spoke of his "much missed" late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, calling him, "My Papa" and saying the Queen's late husband Philip was there "in spirit".

"You have been with us in our difficult times," he remarked. "And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness."

Of Philip, who died in April 2021 and had been married to the monarch for 73 years, Charles said: "Your 'strength and stay' is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit... My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people."

