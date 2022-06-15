Meghan Markle marks Grenfell's 5th anniversary with 'thoughtful' and 'kind' gesture from Montecito The Duchess sent the Hubb Community Kitchen a voice note

Meghan Markle might be 5,459 miles away from London, but on Tuesday, her mind was with the survivors and bereaved families from the Grenfell Tower fire as they marked the tragedy's fifth anniversary.

Back in 2018, months after the Duchess of Sussex officially joined the royal family, she helped create a charity cookbook helping families affected as her first solo project.

WATCH: Meghan Markle speaks to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen

And on Tuesday, she made sure she reached out to them on a very important day, even if it was just by sending them a voice note.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the Hubb Community Kitchen wrote: "Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting.

Meghan marked the launched of the cookbook Together back in September 2018

"I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page."

They continued: "Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 years anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers. Just being her beautiful kind self."

Meghan visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen whilst pregnant with Archie

Last year, Meghan who wrote the foreword for the Hubb's Together cookbook, which was published to raise funds for a renovation of the kitchen that provided meals for bereaved and homeless local people after the June 2017 tragedy, which claimed 72 lives, called the A-Mannar centre.

In her call, she said: "We founded Hubb together and I think what I'm most proud of is what you've all been able to do, not just what we created to meet an immediate need right after the fire.

"If you go back to where it all began you just didn't have a place to cook and people forget that's what it came down to, needing the resources to do what you do so well — as we all know because we can taste it. But also to do it together and how...the cookbook ended up having the impact we wanted because it raised enough to get you all the help in the kitchen you needed."