Meghan Markle's fun role at daughter Lili's first birthday party revealed? It looks like the Duchess of Sussex was on face painting duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw a small birthday party for their daughter Lili last Saturday as they celebrated her turning one. And as a hostess with the mostess and a creative at heart, it wouldn't come as a complete surprise if Meghan was in charge of face painting duties.

Her friend and talented photographer Misan Harriman shared some snaps from the private event, held at the Sussexes' home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, revealing that the kids at the party were treated to face painting.

Taking to Instagram, Misan wrote: "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around." His carousel of photos also showed his two daughters sporting animal-themed face paints.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan share birthday photo of daughter Lili

A big clue that Meghan, 40, was the artist behind the face painting was revealed in Misan's group photo of the Duchess, baby Lilibet, his wife and two daughters, as Meghan appears to be sporting a paint stain on her trousers.

The birthday bash was a very low-key and private affair – another reason why Harry and Meghan may not have hired any professional children's entertainers.

Meghan appears to be sporting a paint stain on her trousers (swipe)

In honour of their little girl's birthday, they shared an official portrait, again taken by Misan, that showed Lili laughing and smiling up at the sky. Lili was dressed in a pale blue dress and wore a white bow in her hair by Village Baby.

Harry and Meghan shared that they were "incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and were amazed to learn that people around the world made donations amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honour".

Lili turned one on Saturday

Baker Claire Ptak from East London's Violet Bakery, who was responsible for making Harry and Meghan's wedding cake in 2018, also created a special treat for Lili – a gorgeous pink frosted cake topped with fresh peonies.

