Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," wrote Misan, who famously took Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement photo in February 2021 that showed the couple posing under a tree.

Meghan, 40, was the picture of happiness as she posed side-on at Saturday's celebration, carrying her daughter in her arms. She looked effortlessly chic in trousers and a light sweater.

The new photo comes shortly after Harry and Meghan released an official picture of their little girl, again enjoying her birthday party at home at Frogmore Cottage.

Lili, as she is known by her loved ones, looked so sweet in a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She was seen smiling and laughing at the camera in the snap also taken by Misan.

A select number of guests were invited to the private bash in Windsor, where it looks like guests enjoyed a garden picnic and the kids were treated to face painting.

Baker Claire Ptak from East London's Violet Bakery, who was responsible for making Harry and Meghan's wedding cake in 2018, also created a special treat for Lili – a gorgeous pink frosted cake topped with fresh peonies.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan shared that they "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and were amazed to learn that people around the world made donations amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honour".

The official birthday portrait released of Lili

The couple are now back in the US with their daughter and son Archie, three, having made a brief return to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. The family were spotted touching down in California on Sunday afternoon as the royal family back in London were attending the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

