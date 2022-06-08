The royal rule Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't break The couple stepped down as working royals in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lined up several exciting projects since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020. One of the most anticipated is their upcoming podcast, Archetypes, which is set to launch this summer following a one-off Christmas special in 2020.

MORE: The sad story behind Lilibet's birthday dress chosen by Meghan Markle

But if fans tune in expecting to hear from Meghan or Harry about royal life, it's very unlikely they'll hear the inside scoop.

That's because Harry's promise to "protect" the Queen means that they won't share details about what being a working member of the institution involves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry And Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The couple spent more than a year finalising the details of their podcast, and royal watchers will no doubt be keen to hear what the parents-of-two cover – and whether in the future, little Lili might even appear on the show, as her brother Archie did in the first episode!

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry treat Lilibet to incredible birthday cake

SEE: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $6.5m private jet they flew from LA to London in

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess' Archewell foundation confirmed the news of the podcast's imminent release via a statement.

The Duke and Duchess visited the UK last week

It read: "As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety.

"We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we've had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team—as well as their senior leadership—towards policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation, and support transparency.

The couple's son Archie appeared on the couple's first podcast

"As we move forward at Archewell Audio, we too are eager to be responsible stewards of an audio landscape that is well-resourced with quality, fact-based information—particularly when it comes to public health."

The confirmation came after Meghan and Harry revealed their concern about COVID-19 misinformation on Spotify, including Joe Rogan's show.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.