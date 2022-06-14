Loved Meghan Markle’s white trouser suit? We’ve found the perfect lookalike from Mango

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s been several months since Meghan Markle stepped out in that white Valentino trouser suit, but it’s still one of her best looks to date.

RELATED: Meghan Markle nails off-duty chic in skinny jeans for secret Amsterdam visit

The Duchess of Sussex was the epitome of chic as she attended the 2022 Invictus Games in April, wearing a double-breasted blazer and matching tailored trousers by the Italian fashion house.

Meghan in Valentino at the 2022 Invictus Games

If you love her outfit as much as we do, head to Mango where a very similar two-piece has just dropped online. Part of the high street brand’s sustainably-sourced Conscious Collection, the white trouser suit has a cool, slightly oversized cut and looks almost identical to Meghan’s.

Structured suit blazer, £79.99/$129.99, and matching wide-leg trousers, £49.99/$79.99, Mango

Available in sizes XXS to XXL, the blazer is priced at £79.99 ($129.99) while the matching trousers are £49.99 ($79.99), but they could both pass for designer.

MORE: Love Meghan Markle's pinstripe summer dress? Marks & Spencer has a £35 version

Meghan accessorised her look with white Aquazzura heels, a gold Cartier watch, a delicate hand chain and several gold rings. She carried Valentino’s Garavani One Stud bag which also has a lookalike available at Mango for just £29.99.

Flap chain bag, £29.99/$49.99, Mango

The mum-of-two wore her hair in her signature loose waves and looked gorgeous with a face of natural, glowy makeup.

Want to shop the real deal? Meghan’s Valentino suit is back in stock at Farfetch, but you’ll need to be quick, it’s already sold out in lots of sizes.

MORE: 15 trouser suits to wear for the event in your diary

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.