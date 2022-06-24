Prince William jokes about his lack of hair at royal event The Duke of Cambridge was awarding honours

Prince William has joked about his lack of hair as he awarded Martin Samuel, a film stylist, an MBE for his work.

Martin, who has been nominated for three Oscars during his career, has helped to create iconic film looks, including Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow, David Bowie's red-and-blonde style from The Man Who Fell to Earth and Madonna's character of Eva in Evita. Speaking to PA after being awarded the honour, Martin shared: "And then [the Duke] said, 'Well I don't really have much hair to speak of', and I said, 'but your wife does have beautiful hair', so he said, 'I'll tell her that'."

William has always had a good humour about his hair, or rather lack thereof, and back in 2019 during a visit to a barbershop, he joked about his usual hair routine.

"I don't need a haircut anymore, I just take a razor to it!" he teased.

During her trip to Copenhagen earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge stunned her fans when she debuted a brand-new style and it suited her perfectly.

The royal wore her hair parted slightly to the side while visiting a university, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between children and their parents.

Martin picked up an MBE when William made the joke

Speaking to HELLO!, Jason Collier, A-list stylist and Bblonde Brand Educator, shared: "It was so nice to see The Duchess of Cambridge with a more relaxed look, and it really suits her.

"To achieve this look, Kate's locks will have blow-dried with a large paddle brush, smoothing it through the mid-lengths, before curving it out at the ends.

"This is a great way to smooth the hair, while holding onto natural body and volume."

Jason also revealed some tips for achieving Kate's straightened style: "Any frizz and flyaways will be tamed with a smoothing spray, which also increases manageability, and makes sure strand stay in place all day," he explained.

