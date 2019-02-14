Prince William reveals why he never gets his hair cut anymore The Duke showed his good sense of humour

Prince William showed his typical good humour during an outing in London on Thursday, poking fun at his increasing baldness and lack of hair. Sitting down in a barber's chair at Pall Mall Barbers shop in Paddington, William joked: "I don't need a haircut anymore, I just take a razor to it!" The 36-year-old Duke was visiting various projects in London to highlight men's wellbeing and mental health. He spoke to barber Ken Hermes, whose father committed suicide when he was just 15, and two customers who have both struggled with depression.

Pall Mall Barbers is part of the Lions Barbers Collective, an international group of barbers who raise awareness for the prevention of suicide and other mental health issues. Ken explained: "The thing about a barber's shop is that its neutral ground and men can open up in a way that they don't feel comfortable with family, friends and professionals." William said: "Guys actually need support, particularly emotionally.

"It is interesting what you say about how important it is to have someone there who cares about you, who listens to you. As men, society just expects us to get on with it. I can never understand this. You may be a strong man, but if you are suffering you need to get help. If you have a broken leg you will go to see a doctor, you wouldn't just say 'I'm fine, I can manage this.' We need to be more tolerant. We need more education."

"I don't need a haircut anymore, I just take a razor to it!" said William

Later in the day, William visited Future Men charity, which supports men and empowers them to make positive choices. Their project, Future Dads, helps new fathers and dads-to-be. William was introduced to Rick Karadia-Hudson, 34, from London, who with his wife is expecting a baby boy in May.

As he watched Rick put a nappy on a doll, William said: "It's never straightforward!" He added: "They are so fragile and everything's so tiny, their little fingers and toes, you do feel like if you move them around too much they're going to break almost but they don't." "Yes and they move about so much," said Rick, to which William replied: "Wait till their nine months, then they're off. You've got one leg and one arm!"

