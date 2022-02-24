Kate Middleton's glossy hair transformation has all of us intrigued

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Curled, coiffed, tied up, let down loose – Kate Middleton's hair has seen it all. The royal debuted a new hairdo on Tuesday, adding another flawless look to her hair repertoire. The Duchess delighted royal fans with her straight silky tresses during a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen.

Kate, 40, stepped out with straightened locks during her stay in Copenhagen. The royal wore a red Zara blazer, teaming it with a white ruffled blouse and black trousers. She wore her hair parted slightly to the side while visiting the university, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between children and their parents.

We spoke to Jason Collier, A-list stylist and Bblonde Brand Educator, who revealed more about Kate's mesmerising hairstyle. He told HELLO!: "It was so nice to see The Duchess of Cambridge with a more relaxed look, and it really suits her. To achieve this look, Kate's locks will have blow-dried with a large paddle brush, smoothing it through the mid-lengths, before curving it out at the ends. This is a great way to smooth the hair, while holding onto natural body and volume."

Jason also gave us some tips for achieving Kate's straightened style: "Any frizz and flyaways will be tamed with a smoothing spray, which also increases manageability, and makes sure strand stay in place all day. I love the Jerome Russell Bblonde 'Smoothing Styling Spray' for this kind of look. It looks like a shine spray and split end balm have also been applied post blow-dry, to finish off the hair perfectly."

Kate wore her hair straight for the event

Looking to recreate Kate's hairdo? We've found a product to help you. The Jerome Russell Bblonde 'Smoothing Styling Spray' will help smooth your luscious locks and heal split ends.

Jerome Russell Smoothing Spray, £6.99, Superdrug

The Duchess' fun side came out when she made her final stop of the day at the Lego Foundation PlayLab. The royal looked elegant as ever while going down a slide, later exclaiming: "In the spirit of where I am, I had to do it."

Kate looked royally elegant going down the slide

The Duchess isn't afraid to experiment with her hairstyles. Last week, she wore her hair curled during the second day of her royal visit to Denmark. Kate visited Forest Kindergarten, a teaching concept where children have lessons outside that focus on their social and emotional development rather than just on standard academic subjects such as numeracy and literacy. The mother-of-three sported her signature bouncy blow-dry.