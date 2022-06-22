Inside Prince William's 40th birthday celebrations complete with lavish cake

Happy Birthday to Prince William who celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday. The father-of-three spent the special day with Dave Martin, the Big Issue vendor who showed him the ropes earlier this month while undercover as a seller.

While his actual birthday was a slightly more unconventional royal celebration than what we’re used to – the prince still opted for a traditional birthday cake flavour that his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would most certainly approve of – chocolate.

Dave revealed that Prince William took him a slice of chocolate cake to enjoy on the streets of Hammersmith, where the duo set up a pitch outside a Tesco supermarket.

It turns out that the prince inherited his grandmother the Queen's sweet tooth, as the two share a penchant for the chocolate treat.

The royal turned 40 on Tuesday

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed the cute childhood memories he shared with Prince William during his time at Balmoral Castle, including the Duke of Cambridge's love for chocolate biscuit cake which his grandmother is also a big fan of.

Prince William inherited the Queen's sweet tooth

During a YouTube video, the chef said: "I still remember Princess Diana bringing William down to the kitchens of Balmoral Castle just before he was going riding on his little Shetland pony, Smokey. He'd have a glass of orange juice and a piece of chocolate cake…where did that time go?"

The young prince used to eat chocolate cake with his mum Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess' wedding cake even nodded to William’s soft spot for the beloved cake flavour. The royal couple had two cakes for their 2011 wedding – a traditional multi-tiered fruit cake and a chocolate cake inspired by the prince’s favourite childhood Tiffin cake.

Speaking to HELLO! in a previous interview, the man behind the confection Barry Colenso described the taste of the cake as "rich, indulgent and creamy with a really snappy texture which came from the Rich Tea biscuits." Yum!

