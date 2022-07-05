Fans all saying the same thing about Kate Middleton's new photo of Duchess of Cornwall Camilla stars on the cover of Country Life magazine

The Duchess of Cambridge has been praised for her photography skills after she took the Country Life cover photo of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate was commissioned by Camilla to photograph her at her private home in Wiltshire, Ray Mill House, and the final chosen cover shot showed Prince Charles' wife sitting on a bench in the grounds of her beautiful gardens.

READ: Prince William and Kate revamp Kensington Palace living room - see new photo

Another photo published by the magazine also shows Kate, 40, hard at work, bending down to get the perfect snap of Camilla, while the image on the leader page is an informal shot of Camilla walking through forget-me-nots at her country home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate view stunning portrait of themselves

Kate won high praise from fans for her magazine portraits, with many suggesting that the Duchess – who is a keen amateur photographer and regularly takes the official portraits of her own children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for important milestones such as birthdays and first days of school – should take up professional photography.

READ: 11 royals and their guilty pleasures revealed

READ: Kate Middleton reveals Prince George's surprising job in the school holidays

Kate took this cover image of Camilla

"DoC can be a professional photographer in another life. This is a different but superb collaboration between the #DuchessofCornwall and #DuchessofCambridge. Loving it!!!" one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: "Kate should publish a coffee table book of her photographs." A third enthusiastically responded: "Well I can almost cry looking at that! Beautiful!" "Too beautiful to behold," another posted.

The Duchess has guest-edited the new issue of Country Life

Camilla starred on the cover of Country Life in her role as guest editor to celebrate both her 75th birthday later this month and the magazine's 125th anniversary.

The issue is a celebration of the genuine joy Camilla finds from spending time in the countryside, as reflected in her cover image which shows her looking happy, relaxed and beaming with joy. The Duchess wore a pretty blue and white floral dress and cardigan for the shoot.

READ: Why Prince William and Kate's new home is rent-free

Kate greets Camilla at the Order of the Garter ceremony

She posed in the grounds of her six-bedroom Lacock property, which is 17 miles from Prince Charles' Highgrove estate and which she purchased in the mid-1990s after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles.

This is the first time Camilla has guest-edited the magazine, which is out on Wednesday, although her husband Charles has had the honour twice – in November 2013 to mark his 65th birthday and again in 2018 for his milestone 70th birthday which ended up being the biggest selling issue of all time.

In 2020, Princess Anne led the July 29 issue to commemorate her 70th birthday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.