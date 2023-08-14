The Princess of Wales reveals Prince George's surprising job during the school holidays

The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking a break from their royal duties to enjoy the school summer holidays with their three children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, close to the family's Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

The young royals broke up from their lessons last month and as an end of term treat, Prince William and Kate took them to the Royal International Air Tattoo Show in Fairford, Gloucestershire.

The family-of-five like to spend some of their school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which was gifted to William and Kate as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The ten-bedroom property is close to the Sandringham estate and many of William and Kate's friends live nearby.

William previously said of his Norfolk home on Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk in 2021: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

And it's at Anmer Hall that Prince George takes on a surprising chore.

During their visit to a local goat farm in Wales last year, Kate revealed how her eldest son helps out around the estate.

As William asked farm owners Gary and Jess Yeomans about a robot silage sweeper which was being kept in one of their barns, Gary explained that they used it to move feed, which prompted Kate to reveal: "That was George's job at half term -moving feed."

© Getty The young royals love being indoors

© Getty Prince George helped out with some woodwork during an outing with the Scouts

The Prince previously spoke about getting their three children involved in farming around their country home. Speaking to elementary school teacher Rhian Roberts - whose family runs a dairy farm - in 2020, William said the kids helped deliver lambs during their time off from school.

"We've been lambing with the children this week," William said. "Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors."

It's clear that the young royals share their parents' love of the countryside and were eager to get involved as they volunteered with a local Scout group in Slough during the Big Help Out over the coronation weekend in May.

