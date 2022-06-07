The Queen makes touching gesture towards Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall on social media The Queen shares a close bond with the future consorts

The Queen has made a touching change to her Twitter page following the end of her epic Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

Her Majesty has changed the social media account's header picture to one taken from her final appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

WATCH: The Queen appears on Palace balcony at the end of the Jubilee Pageant

The image shows the Queen, 96, standing front and centre alongside her heirs; Prince Charles, Prince William and great-grandchild Prince George, as well as the future consorts the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The family's appearance was a historic moment for the Queen as it showed the core members of the royal family who are shaping the future of the monarchy. They were also joined by Prince William and Kate's two younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In February, the Queen publicly backed the Duchess of Cornwall to become Queen consort when Prince Charles accedes to the throne. In a poignant message to mark the 70th anniversary of her own accession, Her Majesty renewed her 1947 pledge "that my life will always be devoted to your service," but urged the public to support her son and heir and his wife when her remarkable reign finally comes to an end.

The Queen updated her Twitter's header picture with this lovely family shot

The monarch said: "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Camilla was previously expected to be styled Princess Consort when her husband becomes King, a decision announced when the couple married in 2005.

