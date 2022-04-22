Prince Louis looks adorable in beach birthday photos taken by mum Kate The Duchess of Cambridge captured the set of official portraits

Lively Prince Louis proves that life's a beach at the age of four in these adorable new images shared to mark his birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son was captured on camera playing on the sand in Norfolk by his proud mother Kate during the Easter holidays.

With a broad grin on his face and bearing a striking resemblance to both his father Prince William and his grandfather Michael Middleton, Louis appears to have inherited his parents' love of sports, preparing for a barefoot sprint across the sand in one image and brandishing a cricket ball in two others.

Wearing a sweet, checked shirt and shorts and a soft grey sweater with colourful stars on the front, he looks just like any other young boy of his age, ready for a seaside adventure.

Kate took these gorgeous photos of Prince Louis

The stunning beaches of North Norfolk have long been the playground of young royals, with the Queen taking her own children to enjoy the fresh sea air there while at Sandringham.

And with Holkham Beach just a half-hour drive from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, William and Kate have been regular visitors over the years with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, who turns seven on 2 May, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

The little boy posed on the beach at Norfolk

Last year, to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, the royal couple shared a glimpse into their idyllic family life, releasing a video of themselves and their children climbing the sand dunes there, cuddling up together on the beach as they looked out to sea and toasting marshmallows over a fire.

The footage, taken when little Louis was still only two years old, saw him being carried by Kate and helped to climb up the steep dunes.

The pictures were taken during the Easter holidays

But although he may still be the baby of the Cambridge clan, these wonderful new photographs taken by the Duchess show he is growing up fast.

The little Prince is set to start school in September, possibly following his siblings to Thomas's, Battersea, although William and Kate are understood to be considering a move to Berkshire and new schools for Prince George as he turns nine this July.

Louis holds a cricket ball in his hand

