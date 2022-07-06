The Queen's cousin Lady Helen Taylor stuns in breezy Wimbledon look She looks lovely!

It's been quite the week for royal arrivals at Wimbledon, and no wonder as the action heats up on day ten of the tennis championships.

Wednesday saw not only the arrival of the Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend Lindsay, but the Queen's glamorous cousin, Lady Helen Taylor.

Helen is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent and always looks so stylish for her public appearances.

Her outing to SW19 was no exception, as she wore a beautifully simple long blue dress with a belt tie and a V-neck.

She accessorised with a selection of necklaces, flat sandals and a matching leather handbag, keeping her make-up natural and her long blonde hair flowing free.

The 57-year-old looked the picture of laid-back glamour, ideal for an afternoon's relaxation in the Royal Box. She was joined by her husband Timothy Taylor, who also looked smart in a suit and pale blue tie.

Helen and her husband Timothy

They followed in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who made their debut at this year's Wimbledon on Tuesday, watching the matches of both defending champion Novak Djokovic and home-grown hero Cameron Norrie with keen interest.

Kate, 40, waved as they crossed the bridge from the millennium building into Centre Court after arriving at the grounds via the players' entrance.

The couple were absorbed in the tennis

The royal couple, who were joined by the Chairman of the All England Club Ian Hewitt, then took their seats ahead of the men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, which Novak won in five hard-fought sets.

Before sitting down, they could be seen exchanging a few words with Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams.

Kate was also seen sweetly blowing a kiss to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who are also huge fans of the tournament and were seated elsewhere in the crowd.

