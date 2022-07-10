The reason why Kate Middleton and Prince William took George to Wimbledon and not Charlotte or Louis The young prince sat in the royal box with his parents

Prince George joined his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon's centre court for the first time on Sunday and seemed to be having a great time.

The young prince's debut was not spontaneous and it seems that William wanted his son to follow in his footsteps and take George to Wimbledon just two weeks shy of his ninth birthday - the same age he made his own debut alongside his late mother, the Princess of Wales.

But some royals fans may be wondering why his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were not in attendance for the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

Wimbledon rules say that children have to be over five so that they don't cause disruption, so Louis is still too young to be allowed into the event.

The young prince's appearance in the royal box was very rare as usually children are not invited to sit there. Unless they are members of the royal family, youngsters are not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances.

Player Novak Djokovic is keen to bring his daughter to watch a match next year. He told Sue Barker: "She's not five years old yet so she wasn't allowed to watch a match live, but next year hopefully if she's interested, which she wasn't so much in tennis, she can watch daddy play live."

Wimbledon isn't the only event that George has been pictured at as he previously attended the Euro finals last year and was seen cheering on the England team from the sidelines.

Judging by his facial expressions, the eight-year-old clearly enjoyed his first outing at the prestigious tennis event just as much as the football as he was seen smiling while watching from his seat.

During the final, it was revealed by the commentator that all three children enjoy playing the sport. It would seem that the young trio have inherited their love of tennis from their mother, who is known for her fondness of the game.

Kate even attended the Women's Singles' Final on Saturday without her family, and saw Elena Rybakina defeat Ons Jabeur in an epic match. The Duchess then presented Elena with the infamous Rosewater Dish after her incredible win of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

