Prince George's first Wimbledon appearance – the best photos of the young Prince

As expected, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at Wimbledon's centre court on Sunday for the Men's final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

But the royal couple also had an unexpected guest with them – their eldest son, Prince George!

The eight-year-old was seated between his parents in the Royal Box as watched the hard-fought match between the experienced champion and the Australian challenger.

The young Prince is known for his love of sporting events like the Euros and judging by his expressive facial expressions, he was delighted to attend the huge event.

Keep scrolling to see all the best pictures from George's first time at SW19…

George sat between his parents in the stands.

The young Prince looked delighted to be watching the men's final.

Prince George spent some time talking about the match with his mum...

And also swapped thoughts with his dad.

Sweetly, George even seemed to be explaining some of the finer points of the game to William!

The two Princes appreciated the quality of play.

George was absorbed in the match.

At times the young royal could hardly bear to watch!

Kate has clearly passed on her love of tennis to her eldest son

George sweetly waved from the Royal Box.

