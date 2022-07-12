Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's unusual upcoming date revealed The Sussexes are heading to New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to make their first joint appearance together since the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

The Sussexes – who kept a low profile during their time in the UK last month – are heading to New York from their home in Montecito for a very special occasion.

It's not known if they will travel with their two children, son Archie, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

The spotlight will be solely on Prince Harry during next week's trip, however, as he delivers a speech to the United Nations.

Prince Harry will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly

Harry's keynote address will take place during the informal gathering of the UN General Assembly on 18 July, which is also Nelson Mandela Day. It is thought that he will choose to focus on the effects of climate change and world hunger.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, previously attended the UN General Assembly in September 2021 but they did not take part in the speeches.

The couple will travel to New York for the event

It comes after the couple were pictured alongside their young son Archie celebrating the 4th of July parade in Wyoming. They travelled from their beautiful home in Santa Barbara to Jackson Hole to enjoy the weekend, alongside some friends.

One onlooker shared some snapshots on Facebook, writing: "Funny story, we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade. The big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family…"

Harry and Meghan attended a 4th of July parade with son Archie

She added: "I thought, well it must be the royal family (very sarcastic thinking!) A minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk up with little Archie!

"The big guy was the bodyguard. Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are cute," she added.

Since their move to the US, the family are rarely pictured but it's clear that they are enjoying their time in the country and slowly discovering the surrounding states.

