Meghan Markle talks pregnancy and 'feminist' husband Prince Harry in intimate new interview The Duchess of Sussex spoke openly about her family

The Duchess of Sussex has given a candid new interview to Vogue in which she spoke about her two pregnancies and her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan sat down along with Gloria Steinem just two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade to speak to Jessica Yellin about the seismic event.

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

And Meghan spoke very openly about her reaction.

Asked what she would say to men who support reproductive rights, the mom-of-two replied: "Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.

Meghan spoke about Harry's reaction to the Supreme Court's decision

"They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too."

Gloria then added: "Yes – I can testify to that since I met him before I met you. He was at a big meeting I attended and he was advocating for people's rights."

The Duchess was interviewed alongside Gloria Steinem

Meghan continued: "And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work."

Meghan – who shares Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, with Harry - also spoke about the importance of normalising conversations about abortions and women's health. "I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children," she shared. "I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body.

Meghan also spoke about her pregnancies

"What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises. I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly.

"The more that we normalise conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."

