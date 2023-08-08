Meghan Markle's favourite location for an ultra-luxury solo trip without Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the year-round sunshine and timeless luxury of celebrity-favourite St. Barths

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to luxury travel, having spent many of her pre-royal years jet setting to lavish islands and glamorous cities, before embarking on royal tours with Prince Harry after their marriage in 2018

As Meghan's husband Prince Harry touches down in Tokyo without his wife this week, HELLO! takes a closer look at the former Suits actress' favourite travel destinations - and where she may embark on a solo girls' trip this summer.

WATCH: Royal travel secrets revealed

The mother-of-two previously revealed her favourite destination for a girls' trip in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig - and it looks just as idyllic as it sounds. Meghan wrote of her time in Saint Barthelemy, a French-speaking Caribbean island commonly known as St. Barths.

According to Business Insider, St Barths' array of stunning beaches, luxury yachts, designer boutiques, and delicious restaurants have helped it become a travel hotspot. Yet it wasn't just the luxe aspect that attracted the Duchess.

According to Business Insider, St Barths' array of stunning beaches, luxury yachts, designer boutiques, and delicious restaurants have helped it become a travel hotspot. Yet it wasn't just the luxe aspect that attracted the Duchess.

Meghan wrote about her trips to St Barths on The Tig

The mother-of-two loves the white sand island for its "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris."

READ: Meghan Markle's favourite hotel in Jamaica is surprisingly affordable

LOOK: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $6.5m private jet they flew from LA to London in

In fact, Meghan even wrote that she prefers to take a more low-key approach to her travel, "with a healthy dose of swanky goodness peppered throughout," of course.

© Getty The Duchess is no stranger to luxury travel



Describing herself as a "mermaid [her] friends could not drag out of the sea," Meghan revealed that Grand Saline Beach is the ultimate spot for crystal clear waters and unrivalled island vibes.

A foodie at heart, Meghan told her readers: "The best part of Saline is perhaps that it’s a stone's throw from Le Grain de Sel, an authentic Caribbean restaurant serving up creole classics. Do not miss this food gem, where the bites are as transportive as the vacation itself.

© Getty Meghan and Harry jet set to Australia for their first royal tour

"Without question, St. Barths remains an ultra-luxury destination, but with a little scouring, you can find a respite from the fancy fray or dive right in – whatever your pleasure, this island does seem to have it all."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.