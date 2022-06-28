Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen making surprise visit to Oprah Winfrey's home The couple previously gave a tell-all interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines around the world with their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

And now the couple have sparked reports that further bombshells could be on the way after a surprise visit to the star's home.

WATCH: HELLO! Insider: Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, Harry and Meghan's car can be seen turning into the 70-acre property late Saturday afternoon accompanied by a woman believed to be the pair's friend, actress Janina Gavankar.

The trio are said to have spent an hour at Oprah's estate, having made the five-minute journey from their own home in Montecito in a convey of cars, including a Range Rover carrying personal security.

Harry and Meghan spent an hour at Oprah's home over the weekend

Harry, 37, drove the lead car, with 40-year-old Meghan sat in the backseat, chatting to both her husband and friend in the front.

The visit has sparked reports that the couple are preparing for another interview with TV icon Oprah.

The couple recently visited the UK for the Queen's Jubilee

During their initial two-hour conversation in 2021, the pair opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals, their lives in LA, and expecting their second child.

There were a number of bombshell moments – from Meghan claiming that Kate Middleton made her cry before her wedding to Harry, to alleged concerns from a member of the royal family about son Archie's skin colour.

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, is 'trapped'

Prince Harry, meanwhile, said he felt "trapped within the system" and added that both his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, are also trapped.

Harry further said that he had been left disappointed by his father, but that they were on speaking terms. He said: "He's been through something similar, he knows what the pain feels like. Archie is his grandson.

He also spoke about his strained relationship with father, Prince Charles

"But at the same time, I will always love him. But there's a lot of hurt that happened."

Harry added that he would make it one of his priorities to try and heal the relationship. "But they only know what they know - or what they're told - and I've tried to educate them in the process that I've been educated."

