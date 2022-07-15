Prince William's exciting new role revealed

Prince William had good reason to celebrate on Friday after The Earthshot Prize officially became an independent charity.

After founding the hugely successful Prize in 2020, the Duke of Cambridge is set to take on the role of charity President. Backed by a host of celebrities, the Earthshot Prize is a global environmental award designed to foster ground-breaking ecological solutions.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge presents an award for Earthshot 2021

The royal will be joined by four new trustees including M Sanjayan, Jason Knauf, Zoe Ware, and Jean Christophe Gray. Together, the trustees will provide a variety of unique perspectives to help propel the Prize and drive recognition around the world.

Lord Hague, Chair of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: "It is with great pride that we see The Earthshot Prize become an independent charity today.

Prince William and Kate dazzled at the 2021 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

"It is the most ambitious project Prince William and The Royal Foundation have delivered to date and is a shining example of what can be achieved when leaders, businesses and people work together to tackle one of society’s greatest challenges."

He concluded by adding: "The Prize has already achieved extraordinary impact, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the team over the coming decade, which we know to be critical in the mission to repair our planet."

Launched by the Duke and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme.

The royal duo spoke to Sir David Attenborough

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world. Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Following last year's star-studded inaugural ceremony at London's Alexandra Palace, the 2022 awards ceremony is set to take place across the pond later this year.

