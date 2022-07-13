Prince William and Kate jet off for their children's summer holidays on private helicopter The Cambridges were seen leaving Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have kicked off their summer holidays with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In a video shared by @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, the royals were seen walking towards a helicopter waiting in the grounds of Kensington Palace and embarking their private jet. They were joined by their pet pooch Orla who was spotted scampering towards the aircraft.

READ: Kate Middleton's packing secrets: 6 tips to travel like the Duchess

Kate, 40, appeared to be wearing a white summer dress and the same straw hat she donned at Wimbledon last Saturday to watch the Ladies' Singles Final.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Where the royals spend their holidays

It's not known where the family were travelling to, but it's likely they were heading for their country bolthole Anmer Hall in Norfolk. George and Charlotte broke up for school from Thomas's Battersea last Friday, while Louis' term time at Willcocks Nursery School ended a bit earlier on the Wednesday.

MORE: Royals photographed in front of stunning landmarks around the world

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favourite five-star hotels across the world

The Duke and Duchess attended Wimbledon over the weekend, which would explain why they didn't jet off earlier.

The Cambridges' ten-bedroom property in Norfolk

The Cambridges love spending time at Anmer Hall and go as often as they can, usually during the children's school holidays.

Located on the Sandringham Estate, the three-story property has a sprawling lawn that reportedly includes climbing frames, a climbing wall, and swings, so it sounds like the perfect setting for a family break.

In a previous Apple Time to Walk episode, William said of their country home, which was a wedding gift from the Queen: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

The family usually visit the Queen at Balmoral in August

The Cambridges also usually visit Her Majesty in Balmoral, Scotland in August, so it's likely they'll be spending a few days there later this summer. The family have previously flown on commercial flights to reach Aberdeenshire.

It's a busy time for William, Kate and their young children. The family are said to be relocating to Windsor this summer to be closer to the Queen and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Berkshire.

George, who turns nine next week, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, are expected to start a new school in September. While the family will live in Windsor, William and Kate will continue to use Kensington Palace as their London base for work.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.