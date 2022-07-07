11 photos of royals and their lookalike relatives

It's no surprise that members of the British royal family take after one another, but some relatives look so strikingly similar that they could almost be each other's double.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have often been compared to the Queen, Princess Diana and Kate's side of the family, the Middletons. Take a look at some of our favourite royals and their very convincing lookalikes…

Princess Diana and Princess Charlotte

When William and Kate released their Christmas card in 2018, many fans were quick to compare three-year-old Charlotte with her grandmother Princess Diana as a young child. Pulling a knowing expression at the camera, Charlotte – with the same eyes, slender lips and cute nose – could have been mistaken for a young Diana.

Looking back at old photos of the People's Princess, Charlotte looks particularly like her grandmother in one snap taken in July 1970. Diana was pictured on her ninth birthday while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, ever so slightly turning away from the camera.

MORE: Princess Eugenie attends lavish family wedding in France

Lady Kitty Spencer and Princess Charlotte

Diana isn't the only Spencer that the young royal has been compared to. When Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, posted a throwback photo from her school days, many of her Instagram followers admitted they immediately saw Princess Charlotte.

"I thought that was Princess Charlotte for a moment," one wrote, while another said: "Charlotte looks like you!" A third added: "Wow, Princess Charlotte is so similar to you." The Spencer genes are incredibly strong, and Kitty has often been likened to her late aunt, Diana.

Prince Louis and Prince George

Who's who? Prince Louis is gradually making more public appearances and during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019, the one-year-old called to mind his big brother Prince George when George was a tiny tot. Many royal watchers called the two boys "twins" and even clones, with their same chubby cheeks, adorable nose and fascinated expressions.

Prince Philip and Prince Harry

Prince Harry has always been likened to Princess Diana's side of the family, namely for his red hair which is a Spencer trait. But the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to his grandfather Prince Philip. Photos of a young Philip in army uniform show a striking similarity between the two. Harry appears to be a carbon copy of his granddad, bearing the same piercing clear eyes, strong brow, slender nose and thin lips.

Like the Queen's husband, Harry spent years of his life dedicated to the army. He served in the armed forces for ten years and was deployed to Afghanistan twice, while his grandfather Prince Philip boasted a formidable military career in his time. At 21 years old, Philip was one of the youngest first lieutenants in the Royal Navy and went on to serve during World War Two.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George

Both pictured aged five, it's clear to see how much George takes after his mum Kate, from their almond eyes to their slender lips.

Princess Beatrice and Queen Victoria

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's elder daughter Beatrice looks almost identical to Queen Victoria. From the nose to the lips to the doe-shaped eyes, Beatrice is the spitting image of her great-great-great-great grandmother. She is believed to be named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's youngest child, Princess Beatrice.

Lord Frederick Windsor and Prince William

How similar does Prince William look to his older cousin Frederick, Prince Michael of Kent's son? They've definitely inherited the same nose and brow.

Princess Diana and Princess Charlotte

Another example of how Charlotte takes after her grandmother Princess Diana. We can't wait to see who the youngster resembles when she's a bit older.

Prince Charles and Prince William

You might not remember Charles’s short-lived beard in 1976, or William's in 2008, but the Duke of Cambridge certainly resembled his father even more after growing some facial hair of his own.

The Queen and Princess Charlotte

William and Kate's daughter has also been compared to her great-grandmother the Queen when Her Majesty was a little girl. Charlotte appears to have her Gan-Gan's facial shape, the same nose and the same jaw line – and even the same distinctive almond-shaped eyes.

Princess Beatrice and August Brooksbank

After making his public debut at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, royal watchers were quick to highlight the similarities between August Brooksbank and his aunt, Princess Beatrice. "Looks not just like you but also like a little Princess Beatrice," wrote one fan underneath one of Princess Eugenie's Instagram post from the weekend. We can totally see it!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.