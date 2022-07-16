Duchess of Cornwall issues beautiful portrait to celebrate 75th birthday Camilla is the picture of contentment

With an unmistakeable twinkle in her eye, the Duchess of Cornwall is the picture of contentment in this beautiful portrait issued to mark her 75th birthday.

Camilla, who will celebrate her big day on July 17 with a small family dinner, is seen wearing a pretty blue floral dress by Sophie Dundas and enjoying the fruits of her labour in the garden of her Wiltshire home Ray Mill House.

And while the Prince of Wales is better known for his green fingers, the Duchess’s homegrown white peaches on the table and the riot of colourful flowers behind her prove she is just as talented as her husband.

In a recent interview with her son, the food writer Tom Parker Bowles, she revealed: "I love the vegetable garden. I'm very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we're quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables."

The charming image was taken in June by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson, who told HELLO!: "It was lovely to photograph The Duchess somewhere she clearly feels so relaxed.

"The garden at Ray Mill evidently gives her so much pleasure. She even grew the impressive peaches in the photo!"

Camilla was photographed by Chris Jackson

The Duchess has kept her private country home throughout her marriage to Prince Charles and it is a haven where she spends time with her children and grandchildren away from the pressures of life in the public eye.

Just a 15-minute drive from the Prince’s beloved Highgrove House, the Grade II-listed property features expansive gardens, where Camilla recently posed for photographs taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

This week the future Queen Consort will join Prince Charles for their annual visit to Devon and Cornwall as they prepare for a well-earned summer break after a packed six months of tours and engagements.