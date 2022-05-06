Prince Harry and Meghan to bring their children to the UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee It'll be their first family trip to England

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bringing their children Archie and Lilibet to the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month, the couple's representative has confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020. The Duke previously said he had wanted to return to his home country but felt it wasn't safe to due to his lack of security.

The Sussexes' trip will no doubt be a cause for celebration for the royal family, as it will be baby Lilibet's first introduction to the Queen and the royals.

The little girl, who was named after Her Majesty, was born in June 2021 but has never met her great-grandmother. Lili, as she is called, has also not been pictured in public and has only been photographed once for the Sussexes' Christmas card last year. Her older brother Archie, who turned three on Friday, does not also make regular public appearances.

Archie, who does not make regular public appearances, turned three on Friday

The announcement comes shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan would not be among the royals making a balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour. Only working royals will take part, such as Prince William and Kate, and their children, and Prince Charles and Camilla.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

Harry and Meghan will not make a balcony appearance

The wider royal family traditionally packs the balcony to watch the flypast after the Queen’s official birthday parade, with appearances from many of her great-grandchildren, such as Savannah and Isla Phillips. But this year the smaller line-up means there will be no awkward family moments on public display.

Prince Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019 and earlier this year paid millions in an out-of-court settlement of a civil sexual assault case, will not be seen on the balcony.

