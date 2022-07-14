Duchess Camilla is the picture of elegance in floral dress for adorable outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Duchess Camilla stepped out on Thursday to attend an event that we all wish we were on the guest list for. The royal, 74, greeted guests and volunteers at a reception for the 160th Anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity at Clarence House – and she looked radiant in summer florals.

Prince Charles' wife, a renowned dog lover, donned a cream and navy-hued floral dress featuring a sweet ditsy print, white panels, a midi fit-and-flare skirt, front zip detailing a rounded collar and white sleeve trims.

She completed her sunny outfit with a pair of tan-coloured heels and wore her gleaming blonde tresses styled in her signature blowdried coif.

Camilla beamed as she greeted celebrity guests including Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden, Paul O’Grady and internationally renowned author Jacqueline Wilson. She also had her fair share of puppy cuddles (which we are wildly jealous of) and was pictured embracing a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy.

Camilla was joined by Amanda Holden and Jacqueline Wilson for the event

The royal opted for a natural makeup look, consisting of a supple skin glow, a touch of rose-tinted blush and a sweet pale pink lip. She accessorised with her go-to jewels – a blue and gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet complemented by a simple gold chain bracelet and a practical grey Apple watch.

The duchess is a big dog-lover and received a sweet greeting from a puppy

Amanda looked summer-ready in a midi sundress boasting a playful lemon print and knot detailing, which conjured up images of Italian coastal vistas and sun-drench holidays abroad.

The royal looked summer-ready in florals

Love Camilla's enchanting frock? We've found one just like it – ideal for warm getaways, garden parties and classy coffee mornings out.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall attended an event in celebration of Notting Hill Carnival with her husband, Prince Charles. She looked sophisticated in a breezy dress by royally-loved label ME+EM.

The beloved brand's 'Flower Silhouette Drawstring Maxi Dress' costs £295 and comes with a charming green floral print and gathered sleeves.

