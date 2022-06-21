The Queen shows off new look as she receives special honour Her Majesty looked so elegant!

The Queen was awarded with the Canterbury Cross on Tuesday, with the Archbishop of Canterbury awarding it to her Majesty in a special ceremony.

PHOTOS: 11 epic royal birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

At the ceremony, the monarch showed off her new haircut, with her silver locks trimmed back around the sides and back. The Queen looked so elegant as she was handed the award in Windsor Castle as she wore a stunning floral dress that was decorated with pink roses. The 96-year-old royal was given the special honour due to her "unstinting service" to the Church of England over her 70-year reign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen makes balcony appearance at end of Jubilee celebrations

The gorgeous silver cross that she was handed was inspired by a Saxon brooch that dates back to the 9th century. The triquetra pattern is carries is to show the "love, loyalty and affection" of the church.

READ: The Queen's generous 40th birthday present to Prince William revealed – and it involves Duchess Kate too

SEE: The Queen celebrates Prince William's 40th birthday with touching photos

The item was presented to the Queen in a red box and attached with a blue ribbon. This cross was designed specifically for the monarch with platinum inserts to reference her Platinum Jubilee.

The Canterbury Cross is usually handed out during the Lambeth Awards and is only awarded to those who have shown outstanding service to the church.

There was also a citation in the box from the Archbishop, which read: "Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has duly upheld both the Christian religion and the Church of England in her roles as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Her Majesty was given a special honour

"Whether in the formality of opening sessions of General Synod or the more intimate context of her personal addresses to the nation and Commonwealth at Christmas, Her Majesty has made manifest her own deep faith and its relevance to all that she undertakes.

"Her subtle understanding of the changing position of the Established Church in England has sustained and encouraged laity and clergy alike.

DISCOVER: Royal summer holidays! Prince Harry, the Queen and more's travel plans

READ: The Queen's heatwave hack at home proves she's just like the rest of us

"Her care for the unity of her people and the welfare of the least fortunate have been a constant inspiration to the whole Church. Hers is an example of the Christian life well led.

"This presentation of the Canterbury Cross is a heartfelt symbol of the love, loyalty and affection in which the Church of England holds Her Majesty and it represents the recognition and gratitude of her whole Church for her seventy years of unstinting service. God Save The Queen!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.