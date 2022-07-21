Charles Spencer breaks silence on Tiggy settlement

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has broken his silence on the BBC's decision to pay 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Taking to his Twitter, Charles penned a personal message which read: "While I'm delighted to see that another innocent victim of this appalling scandal is being vindicated, it's amazing to me that no criminal charges have been levelled against those responsible, yet."

His impassioned tweet comes after the BBC was ordered to pay damages to Tiggy after the news outlet's 'fabricated' allegations claiming she'd had an affair with Prince Charles were used to secure a Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

In a bid to clear her name, Tiggy brought a defamation claim against the BBC over "false and malicious" allegations concerning her alleged affair with the royal in 1995 whilst she was working as his personal assistant. The court was also told on Thursday how Tiggy was falsely accused of falling pregnant with Charles' baby and having an abortion.

Earl Spencer took to Twitter to share his thoughts

Speaking of her legal ordeal, Tiggy said: "Sadly, I am one of many people whose lives have been scarred by the deceitful way in which the BBC Panorama was made and the BBC's subsequent failure to properly investigate the making of the programme.

"The distress caused to the royal family is a source of great upset to me. I know first-hand how much they were affected at the time, and how the programme and the false narrative it created have haunted the family in the years since.

Tiggy is set to receive a substantial payout

"Especially because, still today, so much about the making of the programme is yet to be adequately explained."

Tiggy, who is now known as Alexandra Pettifer, is widely known for her role as Prince William and Harry's nanny during the 1990s. The former royal nanny was hired by Prince Charles in 1993 to help look after the young royals following Charles' separation from Diana. Tiggy worked in the role for six years before quitting in 1999.

Prince Harry remains close to his former nanny

Tiggy has managed to maintain a close relationship with several members of the royal family. In particular, the ex-nanny enjoys spending time with Prince Harry and Meghan. Indeed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex name her as one of Archie's godmothers following his birth in May 2019.

