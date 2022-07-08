Charles auctions off special tribute dedicated to his late sister The Earl took to social media

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer took to social media to reveal he auctioned off a special eulogy dedicated to his late sister whilst holding a generous fundraising event at Althorp House, on Wednesday.

MORE: Earl Charles Spencer captures rare magical moment at Althorp House

The heartfelt tribute, written by Charles, was bought for £4,000 along with signed copies of his seven books, in an auction held at the exciting evening which was organised in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer says Princess Diana's grave is 'an oasis of calm'

Captioning a stunning sun-lit snap of the Althorp Estate, Charles penned: "Last night we hosted a fundraising party at @althorphouse for the Army Benevolent Fund - @soldierscharity - while musicians from Northampton High School played beautifully.

READ: Princess Diana's surprising £50k London flat revealed

SEE: Charles Spencer's wife Karen's sentimental engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana's relatives

"At the charitable auction, kind bidders bought a copy of my eulogy for my late sister + signed copies of my seven published books for nearly £4,000, and many other lots raised funds for former soldiers.

Musicians from ⁦@NorthamptonHigh⁩ who provided beautiful music this evening at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ while the ⁦@Soldierscharity⁩ did well with their fundraising auction. Thank you to those whose generous bids for my books led to a £3,900 donation to this charity. pic.twitter.com/1Dmzua1C7r — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 6, 2022



Charles welcomed students from Northampton High School

"My father and grandfather- soldiers both - would have approved of the cause and the occasion. And the sky was the perfect backdrop to such a happy event."

Northampton High replied: "It was an honour to be a part of such a special evening, thank you so much again for having us!"

Other followers left their messages for the 58-year-old on the fabulous photo. One wrote: "Amazing Fundraiser Charles. Brilliant work by all involved."

Charles resides at Althorp House with his wife Karen

A second added: "Your eulogy for Diana … beautifully written and incredibly moving."

A third penned: "What a sky!!! What a good cause."

The special auction took place just days after the Earl marked Diana's 61st birthday with a special video, which saw him visiting the site of his late sister's grave on the grounds of Althorp House.

Princess Diana is thought to be buried on the grounds of the Althorp Estate

Charles took to his Instagram Stories with a clip of ducks flying overhead as he made a trip to the lake on the grounds of Althorp House where Diana's grave stands.

Captioning the post, he penned: "Duck fly past," whilst also capturing the stunning surroundings where it is thought Diana was laid to rest.

The Earl also shared a special photo on his Instagram feed to mark the poignant day.



Charles took to Instagram to mark Diana's 61st birthday

Captioning a picture of a plaque set in the ground in honour of Princess Diana which he found walking through a park in London, he penned: "Yesterday I was crossing a park in London when I suddenly came across this in the pathway - one of the many that stud parts of the capital, in Diana’s memory.

"Amazing to think of the enduring impact of a woman who died so young. Today - 25 years on - would have been her 61st birthday."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.