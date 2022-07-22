Victory for Prince Harry over UK security arrangement drama The Duke of Sussex will have his case reviewed

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to have a High Court judge review the Home Office's decision over his UK security arrangements.

Harry is taking legal action after the Home Office denied him the possibility to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting home from the US.

In the first stage of the case earlier this month, Harry's lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office's decision.

On Friday, Harry's wish was granted, with a High Court judge saying the case could proceed. But only part of Harry's claim will be under review.

Mr Justice Swift said: "The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part."

Harry has won a bid to have his case reviewed by a High Court judge

Earlier this month, the father-of-two secured another victory in his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited. A High Court judge ruled that parts of an article that appeared in The Mail on Sunday were indeed "defamatory".

The headline read: "Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute."

The Sussexes pictured in New York earlier this week

Mr Justice Nicklin said the article did not suggest that Harry "was seeking to keep his 'legal battle' with the Government secret," though it was suggested by the headline if read alone.

Discussing one of the meanings of the article, Mr Justice Nicklin said a reader would think Harry "was responsible for public statements, issued on his behalf, which claimed that he was willing to pay for police protection in the UK, and that his legal challenge was to the Government's refusal to permit him to do so, whereas the true position, as revealed in documents filed in the legal proceedings, was that he had only made the offer to pay after the proceedings had commenced".

