Prince Harry's claim against the Home Office to be heard at the High Court - details

The first stage of Prince Harry's claim against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK will be heard at the High Court on Thursday.

Back in January, the Duke of Sussex filed a claim for a judicial review against the Home Office's decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for his family while in the UK.

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, wants to bring his wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US, but has alleged that he and his family are "unable to return" because it is too dangerous.

Harry’s lawyers will ask Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday to grant permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office's decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan travelled to the UK last month to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The father-of-two is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

The Duke's barrister, Shaheed Fatima QC, previously told the court that Harry considers the UK "is and always will be his home".

"The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in," Harry's legal representative said in a statement earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in January 2020

"Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

"While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family."