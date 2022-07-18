Prince Harry reveals where he feels closest to late mother Princess Diana

The Duke of Sussex has revealed where he feels closest to his later mother, Princess Diana.

During his poignant keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day, Prince Harry, 37, opened up about his deep-rooted love for Africa.

WATCH: Prince Harry shares emotional speech at UN meeting

Speaking at the United Nations' informal meeting, the dad-of-two explained how he first visited the continent at the age of 13, and later sought refuge there following the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again," he said.

The Duke opened up about his late mother

Prince Harry concluded by saying: "It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife. And it's why so much of my work is based there."

This isn't the first time that the Duke has spoken candidly about his love for Africa. Back in 2019, Harry carried out a working visit to Botswana where he helped local school children plant trees for a community nature reserve.

The Duke visited Botswana in 2019

Echoing his most recent statement, Harry said: "Fifteen years I've been coming here, it's a sense of escapism, a real sense of purpose... I have some of my closest friends here over the years. I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all. I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa."

Beyond references to his late mother, The Duke of Sussex's speech covered a variety of important topics including climate change, poverty, and racial intolerance. Harry was supported by his wife Meghan Markle who beamed with pride during her husband's keynote speech.

Meghan Markle supported her husband during his keynote speech

Dressed for the occasion, Meghan, 40, opted for a chic black pencil dress which she teamed with a Mulberry bag and a pair of pointed suede heels. The Suits actress finished off her look with a sleek ponytail and some delicate jewellery. Prince Harry, meanwhile, donned a smart navy suit and tie, paired with a crisp white shirt.

