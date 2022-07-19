Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wine and dine in style at New York restaurant after emotional speech

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dominated the headlines during their trip to New York this week. And on Monday, the couple appeared to be in relaxed spirits as they wined and dined at a fancy Italian restaurant with a group of close friends.

After his emotionally-charged speech at a United Nations event - which took place in honour of the late Nelson Mandela, Prince Harry was seen leaving Chef Andrew Carmellini's Tribeca hotspot, Locanda Verde, hand-in-hand with his wife.

WATCH: Prince Harry supported by wife Meghan Markle at poignant New York event

Meghan, 40, looked divine in a chic black and white jumpsuit, which she styled further with black strappy stilettos, a red clutch and delicate gold earrings. She also rocked her Cartier 'Gold Tank' Watch - worth £17,700.

The strapless jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst - which can be found at Selfridges - features a bold silhouette, with a contrasting black and white colour combination. The back boasts the brand's signature knot detailing, while a slight flare is seen towards the hem of the trousers.

The couple flew to New York City to attend the United Nations' informal meeting held by the General Assembly. During his speech, Harry spoke about his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales' meeting with former South African leader Nelson in March 1997, and how he "sought solace" in Africa following her death.

Prince Harry and Meghan are in New York photo credit: backgrid

He said: "On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997. The photo was presented to me by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose friendship and inspiration were their own treasured gift. My wife and I had the honour of introducing our four-month-old son to him back in 2019.

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother’s face; the playfulness, cheekiness, even... pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.

The couple were seen leaving Locanda Verde photo credit: backgrid

"Then I looked at Mandela. Here was a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders, asked to heal his country from the wreckage of its past and transform it for the future. A man who had endured the very worst of humanity – vicious racism and state-sponsored brutality. A man who had lost 27 years with his children and family that he would never get back."

Harry said he has "always found hope" in Africa, a continent where he "found peace and healing". The Duke added: "It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

