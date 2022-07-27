Prince William and Kate's big Windsor move: a look at their new life with their children The royal couple want to be closer to Her Majesty

With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly relocating to the magnificent Windsor Estate this summer, we take a deep dive into its remarkable history and reputation for being one of the most impressive royal residences.

Whilst reports haven't confirmed their imminent move, it's thought that the Cambridge family want to be closer to both Her Majesty and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.

The Queen's bolthole Windsor Estate

First and foremost, the Berkshire estate serves as the Queen's primary residence. Since the passing of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, the 96-year-old has been spending most of her time at the 900-year-old property. Boasting around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space, it's easy to see why Her Majesty flocks to Windsor in search of refuge.

Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, the resplendent castle is steeped in history. Comprised of baroque State Apartments, Windsor Castle contains an impressive art collection including works by Hans Holbein The Younger and Anthony Van Dyck.

The Queen spends most of her time at Windsor Castle

Prior to the devastating 1992 fire, the Queen used to celebrate Christmas at her beloved Windsor Castle. Since the horrific incident, the monarch has opted to use Sandringham as a royal base for the festive period. The Norfolk residence is situated within a 600-acre estate, making it perfect for a dose of the great outdoors.

The royals used to celebrate Christmas at Windsor

It has become a long-standing tradition for the Queen and other senior royals to attend the Christmas Day mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church within the Sandringham Estate each year.

Royal weddings

Thanks to its sheer size and dazzling amenities, Windsor Castle is frequently descended upon by members of the royal family. In particular, the Queen's relatives enjoy making use of St George's Chapel for their royal weddings.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018

Notable nuptials include those of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Peter and Autumn Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and most recently, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

Where will Prince William and Kate live in Windsor?

With the Cambridge clan reportedly moving out of their Kensington Palace apartment, Prince William and Kate are prepped for a new chapter in their lives.

Hedging their bets, royal fans believe the couple will be settling into Adelaide Cottage along with their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating this summer

Just a ten-minute walk away from the main Castle residence, it is hoped that the Windsor property will make life easier for Prince William and Kate. First built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, the four-bedroom residence was previously inhabited by King George VI's equerry, Peter Townsend.

Beyond its close proximity to Her Majesty and the Duchess' parents, Adelaide Cottage is reportedly near the Cambridge children's new school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have left Thomas's Battersea

Prince George previously attended Thomas's Battersea alongside his sister Princess Charlotte up until his final term this summer. And according to The Daily Mail, the third in line to the throne has already enjoyed a trial day at a new Berkshire school.

Activities for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

In light of its prime location, Adelaide Cottage will provide the Cambridge children with infinite space to play outdoors and explore the surrounding gardens. From dog walking to horse riding, Prince William and Kate can rest assured knowing that their kids will be spoilt for choice when it comes to playtime.

There are plenty of beautiful grounds for the Cambridge children to explore

With Windsor Great Park quite literally on their doorstep, the glorious open space would make the perfect spot for a summer family picnic, long walks, and cycling. There is also a play area on the Obelisk Lawn, or for something a tad more adventurous, the Cambridge trio could head to the enclosed Deer Park where over 500 deer roam freely.

Slightly further afield, George, Charlotte and Louis can make use of the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort. The unique family theme park has over 55 interactive rides, attractions, live shows, building workshops, and driving schools.

Fellow royal residents

Despite relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently renewed their lease at Frogmore Cottage. Their UK residence is owned by the Crown Estate and was gifted to them by the Queen. Before they moved in, the property underwent a huge overhaul to convert it from five properties into a single residence.

The duo reportedly splashed £2.4million to cover the drastic refurbishment.

During their time across the pond, Harry and Meghan have opened their doors to Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their baby son August. It's believed that Eugenie and her family have since moved out and are now dividing their time between Portugal and Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace as Jack's new job is based on the continent.

The Windsor Estate is also home to Prince Andrew who has been living at Royal Lodge since 2004. The residence was previously the Queen Mother's Windsor home until her death in 2002, and it has undergone significant renovation work since Andrew has lived there, with reports suggesting he has added an indoor swimming pool. The Duke of York lives there with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

