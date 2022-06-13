Real reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming move The Cambridges are set to relocate

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly relocating from Kensington Palace for a quieter life in Windsor. Why are the Cambridges keen to leave London? It could have a lot to do with family ties…

Firstly, Her Majesty the Queen now permanently resides at Windsor Castle, meaning that the family would be closer to the monarch for visits.

Another potential reason behind the upheaval could be the fact Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael, and also her brother James, live in Berkshire which is a mere 40-minute drive from Windsor.

The family have made no secret of the fact they adore countryside living, and in an Apple Time to Walk episode, Prince William revealed why they love their second home Anmer Hall in Norfolk so much. "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," the Duke said.

The family currently live inside Kensington Palace

The couple's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all have to change schools when they move, so this decision hasn't been taken lightly.

As the Duchess grew up in the Berkshire countryside, it's no wonder that she would also want this type of idyllic life for her own children.

It is extremely likely that the Cambridges will still have a secondary London base considering that a lot of Kate and William's work is in the city.

While the family's new countryside bolthole is yet to be confirmed, Adelaide Cottage is said to be a frontrunner for them.

The Queen lives in Windsor

The beautiful cottage is located just a short walk away from the Queen's private apartments at Windsor Castle.

The historic cottage dates back to 1831 and the property was renovated in 2015, which means Prince William and Kate wouldn't have to spend much on refurbishments like they did prior to moving into their current London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

