Megan Markle's friend Tyler Perry reveals Duchess is happy 'now' in rare public message The director took to social media

Meghan Markle's close friend Tyler Perry said he is glad the Duchess is happy 'now' in a speical belated birthday message for as she celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday.

The actor and filmmaker penned the heartfelt words on his Instagram account alongside a lovely photo of Meghan whilst on a visit to South Africa in 2019. The Duchess can be seen in the snap crouching down whilst kissing a little girl's hand.

Tyler's message read: "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have a very close relationship with Tyler and during their move from Canada stayed in his $15million LA mansion whilst looking for a permanent home.

Tyler shared the update on Instagram

Opening up about their stay in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan explained that Tyler had also offered his "security" while they were staying there after their UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed in line with their decision to step down as senior royals.

As such, Tyler's home was more appealing than other US properties that didn't offer the same kind of breathing room.

Prior to moving in, Meghan and Harry were staying in British Columbia, Canada, where they had protection provided for them by the institution.

The pair were interviewed by Oprah in 2021

Tyler's stunning property which is situated in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, was undoubtedly fit for a royal measuring at over 24,500 square feet.

In 2016, Tyler shared a video of himself in one of the living rooms. It features high ceilings with a beige colour scheme including two enormous leather sofas and a selection of co-ordinating side lamps. There are wooden floors with patterned rugs, and large marble plinths and arches leading to different areas of the home. The video ends on a view of the corridor, built with an alcove ceiling.

The living room also has a large black grand piano, where Stevie Wonder played at Tyler's birthday party in 2014.

