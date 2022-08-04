Why Prince Harry's US mansion would be the perfect party pad for Meghan Markle's birthday The Sussexes have a stunning home

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 41st birthday and while she hasn't announced any birthday plans, here's why her jaw-dropping mansion with Prince Harry would make the most amazing location for an epic birthday party…

SEE: Prince William and Kate wish Meghan Markle happy birthday with the most gorgeous photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's games room

It wouldn't be a party without some games and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own dedicated games room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's amazing family home

Their home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock and it used to be listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events. The original listing revealed an underground room with no windows and the stone walls, wooden beams and dim lights add to the atmosphere. There's a large billiards table, a jukebox and two retro arcade games.

The family have a games room inside their home / Image: Giggster

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wine cellar

After the party, there is always an after party and where better to continue celebrations than the private wine cellar. The couple have room for hundreds of bottles of vino in their impressive cellar and there's also enough room for a large dining table.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie looked adorable on playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Imagine throwing a party down in the wine cellar / Image: Giggster

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's outdoor pool

Living in Montecito, the weather is usually fair meaning that it is likely the family would be able to enjoy their idyllic outdoor pool for any celebrations. The amazing pool is lined with loungers complete with sun umbrellas and it looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel.

The Sussexes have a dazzling outdoor pool / Image: Giggster

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children's play area

The couple have lots of friends with children so if they did choose to throw a party, it's likely kids would make the guestlist too. There is plenty for the little ones to marvel over at their impressive mansion including a huge outdoor play area.

TOUR: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

The playpark has two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall. It sits within the five acres of land that surround the property, and is framed with a brick wall and various palm trees.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.