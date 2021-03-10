Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal REAL reason for living at Tyler Perry's home The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed there while hunting for a permanent house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might now live in their own home worth £11million in Montecito, California, but while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were house-hunting for a permanent abode, they resided in Hollywood actor Tyler Perry's former house.

Meghan confirmed so in the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, as she explained that Tyler had also offered his "security" while they were staying there, after their UK tax payer-funded protection was removed in line with their decision to step down as senior royals.

SEE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's temporary LA home owned by Tyler Perry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their one-year-old son Archie

As such, Tyler's home was more appealing than other US properties that didn't offer the same kind of breathing room.

Prior to moving in, Meghan and Harry were staying in British Columbia, Canada, where they had protection provided for them by the institution.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11million home to raise second baby revealed

Speaking to Oprah, Harry recalled the moment when the pair discovered that said security would soon be removed, and that they would "need to get out" of the area since it was no longer "safe".

Where they ended up was Tyler's mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate of Los Angeles.

It was built in 2012, covering 24,500 square feet of space, and Tyler filmed inside various areas of the property during his time there.

READ: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyler Perry films from inside former home, where Prince Harry and Meghan stayed

In 2016, he shared a video from one of the living rooms. It features double-height ceilings with a beige colour scheme including two enormous leather sofas and a selection of co-ordinating side lamps. There are wooden floors with patterned rugs, and large marble plinths and arches leading to different areas of the home. The footage ends on a view of the corridor, built with an alcove ceiling.

The couple's current home, where they live with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison, was believed to have cost them £11.2million (or $14million). It boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.