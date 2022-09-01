Prince William and Duchess Kate share heartfelt message for 'devastating' reason. The royals took to social media

Prince William and Duchess Kate took to social media with a heartfelt message for royal fans on Thursday.

The words, shared to the official Instagram Stories for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, saw the couple address the "devastating" impact of climate change in Pakistan.

Alongside them resharing a post from the Disasters Emergency Committee, the husband-and-wife duo penned: "Through this vitally important appeal, @disastersemergencycommitee will be supporting people across Pakistan who have been impacted by this devastating climate disaster. Thank you for your generosity."

The committee has just launched their Pakistan Floods Appeal, to help tackle the disaster which according to the organisation has seen 30 million people affected, as well as a third of the country currently being underwater. Not to mention, the lives, homes and livelihoods which have been lost.

The Duke and Duchess took to social media

