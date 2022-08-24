Revealed: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's special bond with the Queen ahead of their big Berkshire move The couple are moving to Adelaide cottage

Bidding farewell to their Kensington property, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are striving to forge a new family home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It's thought that the Cambridge family want to be closer to both Her Majesty and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.

WATCH: William and Kate to move to Windsor to 'put George, Charlotte and Louis first'

And with the royal couple set to move into Adelaide Cottage on the Queen's magnificent Windsor Estate, we take a deep dive into their special bond with the 96-year-old monarch.

The Queen's unbreakable bond with Prince William

As second-in-line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles, Prince William no doubt holds a special place in the monarch's life. Away from their royal duties and engagements, the two royals share a close bond characterised by laughter and light-hearted exchanges.

According to a report in The Sunday Times published in March 2021, William is said to have grown even closer to the Queen after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

The monarch loves to make her grandson smile

Paying tribute to his remarkable grandmother, Prince William previously said: "Growing up, having this figurehead, having this stability above me has been incredible. I have been able to explore, understand, slightly carve my own path. I greatly appreciate and value that protection."

The Duke appears to have inherited his grandmother's wicked sense of humour. Paying tribute to the Queen at the Platinum Party At The Palace, the future king made a hilarious quip about Her Majesty's age.

Prince William looks up to Her Majesty

"While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," said William, much to the crowd's amusement.

While the royal duo have seemingly established a closer tie over the years, their sweet bond emerged during Prince William's youth. Like most families, the royal had his own hilarious nickname for his grandmother when he was a child.

The duo established a close tie early on

According to MailOnline's Richard Kay, the Queen was on hand after William fell over at Buckingham Palace, crying: "Gary, Gary." A guest is said to have asked who Gary was, to which Her Majesty replied: "I'm Gary. He hasn't learned to say Granny yet."

Kate's heartwarming bond with the monarch

Since joining the royal family in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge enjoys a wonderful relationship with her in-laws, particularly with her grandmother-in-law the Queen.

The duo embarked on their first joint royal engagement in 2019 when they paid a visit to King's College London to open Bush House.

Kate has made a lasting impression on the Queen

Despite it being their first joint engagement outside of Buckingham Palace, Kate previously joined the Queen during an engagement to Leicester in 2012 and similarly joined forces with Her Majesty in London the following year to celebrate the London Underground's 150th anniversary.

Shortly after her royal wedding, the Queen joined Kate to view her wedding dress display at Buckingham Palace in 2011.

The royal ladies struck up a close bond

"She (the Queen) really cares," Kate said. "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present.

"I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."

The Duchess treats the Queen at Christmas

Speaking in an ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, Kate added: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

The Cambridge children's sweet relationship with their great-grandmother

Despite having 12 great-grandchildren, the Queen has managed to establish a close relationship with Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis.

Little Louis shared a sweet exchange with the 96-year-old

Upon hearing news of Princess Charlotte's birth, the monarch reportedly said how "thrilled" she was. Speaking in her first-ever solo TV interview, Kate also discussed how she felt about the arrival of Princess Charlotte.

"It's very special having a new little girl… I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister," Kate said. "The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington, she was one of our first visitors here."

George stood beside the monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony

The monarch was said to have been honored that William and Kate had chosen to use Elizabeth as one of Charlotte's middle names. In recent years, Her Majesty has treated her great-grandchildren to a small treat every time she pays them a visit.

Kate explains: "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

