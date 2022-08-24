The important life lessons George, Charlotte and Louis will learn at their new prep school The Cambridge family have relocated

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to trade their Kensington residence for a new family home in Berkshire and in September, their three children will be moving to Lambrook prep school.

Ahead of their first day, we take a look at some of the school's key aims and how they'll impact Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis.

Founded in 1860, the prestigious Berkshire school claims to lay the foundations for its pupils' futures.

On their website, the leading co-educational school penned a statement which reads: "During their time with us, we give our pupils the 'Feathers to Fly' so that when they leave us, they will spread their wings and will take flight; leaving Lambrook as confident, happy, engaging, mature, considerate, and thoughtful young adults who are outward looking global citizens."

Among their key aims, the school promises to provide an outstanding level of education alongside a superior wrap-around pastoral care enabling the students to flourish in later life.

The institution moreover pledges to offer a plethora of opportunities designed to unearth and nurture their pupils' talents. Beyond this, the website places an emphasis on equipping their students with the necessary skills required to front the world's current challenges.

News of their school change comes after Prince William and Kate moved to Berkshire in a bid to be closer to both Her Majesty and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

According to reports, the royal couple will be forging a new family home in Adelaide cottage. The Grade II-listed property is located on the Queen's 655-acre Windsor estate and its proximity to Lambrook will allow for a 15-minute school run.

According to The Sun, the master bedroom that Prince William and Kate will likely use features some unique design details, including golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

Moving outside, one of the home's biggest draws comes in the form of its private garden where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can all play together after finishing a busy day at their new school.

