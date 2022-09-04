Prince Charles left 'moved' after tragic death

Prince Charles was left "moved beyond words" by the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who passed away aged 15 due to severe anaphylaxis, he has revealed.

The Prince made the revelation whilst hosting a global symposium of allergy scientists at Dumfries House in Scotland, organised by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, set up by Natasha's parents.

Charles said: "I was moved beyond words by the tragic death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse and the way her parents have selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families suffering in the same way.

"That is why my Prince’s Foundation is hosting leading scientists and experts in the field to tackle the environmental causes of allergic disease, so that no more lives are needlessly lost due to allergic reactions."

Charles is in Scotland with Princess Anne and Duchess Camilla

The teenager passed away in 2016, after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.

A coroner concluded that she would not have eaten the baguette if the sesame seeds – to which she was severely allergic – had been included on the label.

Charles first initiated the idea of bringing together the world's leading allergy and environment experts in 2018, following the inquest into Natasha's death which highlighted the growing rate of allergies amongst youngsters.

Harry and Meghan have arrived in the UK

The two-day global symposium will take place on September 6 and 7 will see the Prince of Wales take part in a roundtable discussion with the scientists, and Natasha’s parents Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse.

The emotional outbreak comes just as his son Prince Harry touched down in the UK with his wife Meghan Markle.

HELLO! understands that the couple landed on Saturday morning after shunning the use of a private jet and flying commercial. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, did not appear to be with them.

It was confirmed in August that Harry and Meghan would be returning to British soil, with a spokesperson for the couple saying at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

