Meghan Markle hopeful for a royal reunion between Princes Harry and Charles The Duchess of Sussex has taken part in a candid new interview

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has clarified that Meghan Markle is hopeful for a royal reunion between Princes Harry and Charles following the release of her new interview with The Cut which seemed to indicate that Prince Harry and Prince Charles' relationship was broken.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie ready for big change after going back to school

The Duchess of Sussex was being questioned about her rift with her own father when she reflected on how the toxic tabloid press had impacted the couple's familial lives and left them both with strained relationships with their fathers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered' in new Spotify podcast Archetypes

According to an Archewell spokesperson, Meghan was misinterpreted in the interview with The New York Times magazine supplement. She was quoted as saying: "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process,'" but she meant that her spouse had pointed out to her that her relationship with Thomas Markle had broken down, not Harry's relationship with Prince Charles.

MORE: Meghan Markle's former homes are nothing like £11m house with Prince Harry – photos

MORE: Meghan Markle is 'stronger than she knows,' says close friend - EXCLUSIVE

She went on to add in the next sentence that she hopes the same doesn't happen to her husband and her father-in-law's relationship. "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," she said.

Meghan says she is hopeful Prince Harry and Charles can repair their rift

The Duke of Sussex has previously been vocal about how his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family has affected his relationship with the Prince of Wales.

The Duchess of Sussex has taken part in a candid new interview

During the royal couple's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry said that his father had "stopped taking my calls" and that the royal family "literally cut me off financially".

MORE: Meghan and Harry's son Archie is very popular at school for this cute reason

However, in an exclusive essay for Newsweek earlier this year, Prince Charles said he was "proud" of both Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

He spoke of his pride in both of his sons' efforts to combat climate change, writing: "As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat [...] my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa and committed his charity to being net zero."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.